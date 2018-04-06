Ford to get rid of Taurus, Fiesta; GM to ax Sonic

(WTOL) - Cars are out and SUV's are in, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The report shows Ford will stop selling its Fiesta and Taurus in the US, with the future of the Fusion also up for debate.

The Journal reports that Detroit auto executives are looking to lose low-margin cars in favor of high-margin SUV and trucks, as American car buyers are leaning more towards the latter.

The report goes on to say that GM has plans to get rid of its Chevy Sonic and may consider axing the Impala as well.

