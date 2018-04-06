Teens charged in I-75 sandbag death to be sentenced Friday

The four teens charged with throwing a sandbag off an overpass that injured and ultimately killed a man will be sentenced on Friday.

The 13 and 14-year-old boys admitted to throwing a sandbag off the Indiana Avenue overpass onto I-75 back in December. That sandbag went through a car's windshield, hitting 22-year-old Marquise Byrd of Warren, Michigan.

Byrd later died from his injuries at St. Vincent's Hospital.

Three of the teens plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, felony vehicular vandalism and misdemeanor vehicular vandalism.

The teen who admitted to throwing the deadly sandbag is being charged with murder. He could be sentenced to youth prison until he is 21.

The teens will be sentenced in Juvenile Court.

