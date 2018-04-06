Teens charged in I-75 sandbag death sentenced to youth treatment facility

The four teens charged with throwing a sandbag off an overpass that injured and ultimately killed a man were sentenced on Friday.

All four teens were sentenced to take part in an intensive program at a youth treatment facility in Lucas County.

If the teens complete the program with the help of their parents they could go back to their homes within months.

The teen accused of throwing the sandbag would be held until the age of 21 in juvenile prison if he does not comply with the youth treatment facility.

If the other teens do not comply with the program they will be sent to juvenile prison for a mandatory term of 3 years or until they reach the age of 21.

The teens' parents are required to be heavily involved in the program.

The 13 and 14-year-old boys admitted to throwing a sandbag off the Indiana Avenue overpass onto I-75 back in December.

The sandbag went through a car's windshield, hitting 22-year-old Marquise Byrd of Warren, Michigan.

Byrd later died from his injuries at St. Vincent's Hospital.

Three of the teens plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, felony vehicular vandalism and misdemeanor vehicular vandalism.

The teen who admitted to throwing the deadly sandbag is being charged with murder.

The teens will be sentenced in Juvenile Court.

