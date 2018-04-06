City of Toledo Sewer & Drainage truck involved in deadly crash

Gusty winds will settle into the 5-15 mph range by midnight. It will be very cold overnight with low temperatures in the 20s.More >>
Gusty winds will settle into the 5-15 mph range by midnight. It will be very cold overnight with low temperatures in the 20s.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
The council looked at six key actions that impact the opioid crisis in addition to comprehensive data and prevention strategy evaluations.More >>
The council looked at six key actions that impact the opioid crisis in addition to comprehensive data and prevention strategy evaluations.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Police say a black vehicle was sideswiped by another vehicle, causing the black vehicle to cross the center line and be struck by the dump truck.More >>
Police say a black vehicle was sideswiped by another vehicle, causing the black vehicle to cross the center line and be struck by the dump truck.More >>
Veterans Affairs is warning of two kinds of scams which are specifically targeting former service members and those who care about them.More >>
Veterans Affairs is warning of two kinds of scams which are specifically targeting former service members and those who care about them.More >>
Gusty winds will settle into the 5-15 mph range by midnight. It will be very cold overnight with low temperatures in the 20s.More >>
Gusty winds will settle into the 5-15 mph range by midnight. It will be very cold overnight with low temperatures in the 20s.More >>
It's a story becoming more and more common; grandparents raising their grandkids.More >>
It's a story becoming more and more common; grandparents raising their grandkids.More >>
Before deliberation began in the murder trial of James Worley, the jury heard a detail which caught many off guard in the courtroom.More >>
Before deliberation began in the murder trial of James Worley, the jury heard a detail which caught many off guard in the courtroom.More >>