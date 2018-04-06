City of Toledo Sewer & Drainage truck involved in deadly crash

Police were on the scene of a deadly crash in Toledo on Thursday.

The crash occurred on West Central and Maplewood around 12:45 p.m.

Police say there were three vehicles involved, including a City of Toledo Sewer & Drainage dump truck.

Police say a gold or tan vehicle sideswiped a black vehicle, causing the black vehicle to cross the center line of traffic.

The dump truck hit the black vehicle after it crossed the center line.

The occupants of the black vehicle, Alfred Michalak and Phillis Michalak, were taken to St. Vincent's hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Alfred Michalak later died at the hospital.

Police say Phillis Michalak is undergoing treatment for her injuries.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Police later located the driver of the gold/tan vehicle and said they are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

