Lucas County Democratic Party Chairman resigns

The chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party is resigning from his role.

Joshua Hughes' last day as party chair is April 30th. Hughes has been in the role since March 2015.

He's accepted a job as Vice President of Associated General Contractors of Northwest Ohio.

The vacant role must be filled 30 days after Hughes' departure. A meeting to fill the role is expected in mid-May.

