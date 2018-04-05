Joe E. Brown Park to get basketball court

After a lot of comments and backlash following a city employee’s comments, a basketball court is now set to be put in at Joe E. Brown Park in north Toledo.

Early in March when a city council member was asked about why there wouldn't be a basketball court, that employee replied by saying a basketball court "draws a crowd unworthy of the park."

City council members immediately responded.

The Mayor’s administration created a recreation task force, and looked into the possibility of where the court could go.

Following meetings with neighbors, the Mayor's office found a way to get a court added to the plans.

Thursday, the Mayor’s deputy chief of staff announced the update at the City Council parks and recreation committee meeting.

The park is set to open next month.

