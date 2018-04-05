Ottawa Hills football coach's job in question

Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
Gusty winds will settle into the 5-15 mph range by midnight. It will be very cold overnight with low temperatures in the 20s.More >>
Gusty winds will settle into the 5-15 mph range by midnight. It will be very cold overnight with low temperatures in the 20s.More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
The council looked at six key actions that impact the opioid crisis in addition to comprehensive data and prevention strategy evaluations.More >>
The council looked at six key actions that impact the opioid crisis in addition to comprehensive data and prevention strategy evaluations.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The park is set to open next month.More >>
The park is set to open next month.More >>
The vacant role must be filled 30 days after Hughes' departure. A meeting to fill the role is expected in mid-May.More >>
The vacant role must be filled 30 days after Hughes' departure. A meeting to fill the role is expected in mid-May.More >>
In just two and a half years, he went from having to relearn how to walk, to being able to call himself a state champ.More >>
In just two and a half years, he went from having to relearn how to walk, to being able to call himself a state champ.More >>
Coach Greg Neuendorf resigned from his position as head football coach, but his teaching contract may or may not be renewed, sparking devastation and shock in the school community.More >>
Coach Greg Neuendorf resigned from his position as head football coach, but his teaching contract may or may not be renewed, sparking devastation and shock in the school community.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>