Fulton County community work together to support Sierah Joughin's family

The past month was nothing short of difficult for Sierah Joughin's family as they faced her killer and heard graphic details of her death.

But a silent effort by a small tight-knit community, helped make this tough time a little easier.

"In Sierah's short life, she lived a full life and she touched so many that so many wanted to give back," said Pastor Andrea Villanueva of the Wauseon Community Church.

Pastor Villanueva helped organize the effort in offering a couple of warm meals to Sierah's family during the trial at the Wauseon Community Church.

It was a last minute effort but a true community effort that made all of the difference for Sierah's family. They were able to walk to a meal made with love straight from the courthouse.

"Nice comfort food kind of meals for the family to have just a place to breath and to feel at peace and unwind during the trial," explained Pastor Villanueva.

"The thing that helps you through are the people that come along the side. And if there is something we are able to do, we do our very best," said Toni Britton, owner of The Upper Crust.

There were enough meals and cash donations from Wauseon restaurants and residents to feed the Joughin family every day of the trial.

