2,500 residents are without power in Lenawee, Monroe Counties

A power outage in Blissfield, Michigan has left about 2,500 residents in Lenawee and Monroe Counties without power.

An animal is to blame for the blackout according to the Consumers Energy Outage online map.

Repair crews have been dispatched and power is expected to be restored by 10 p.m.

