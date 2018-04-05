Get tickets for the Mud Hens home opener

You can smell the peanuts. You can taste the crackerjacks. And if you listen very carefully, you might just hear the crack of the bat.

That's right, folks: It's baseball season.

While Major League Baseball's season started up on March 29, Mud Hens fans had to wait until April 6 to get the ball rolling. Hens fans will have to wait a couple more days to see their team on their home turf.

But it will be well worth the wait.

The 2018 Mud Hens face off against the Pawtucket Red Sox in their home opener on April 12.

The team boasts veterans like catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, and top prospects like Christin Stewart, as well as 12 players with previous playing time in Toledo.

Also on the roster are players such as Blaine Hardy, Chad Bell and Jim Adduci, who all spent time with the Detroit Tigers last season.

The game begins at 4:05 p.m, so don't be late!

Call 419-725-4367 or click here for tickets to make sure you're in on one of the biggest days in Toledo!

