More than 1,000 without power in east Toledo

A crash in east Toledo has left at least 1,500 First Energy customers without power on Thursday.

The outage was caused when a car hit a utility pole on Woodville Road and damaged the transformer on the pole.

Several traffic signals along Woodville Road are also not working due to the crash.

First Energy is working to restore power to these customers within the next hour.

