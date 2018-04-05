Man accused of assaulting one-year-old now charged with murder after child dies

A Toledo man accused of assaulting a one-year-old child in his care is now being charged with murder.

The murder charge comes after the child, Serenity Hunter-Davis, died Wednesday morning.

After gathering information and interviewing witnesses, police determined the child was in the care of 31-year-old Joshua Herron when she was admitted to St. Vincent's Hospital with severe trauma on April 2.

Herron told police that he became upset with the child so he grabbed her by her face, shook her and threw her down on the couch several times.

Herron was originally charged with felonious assault and felony child endangerment.

Herron is being held in the Lucas County Corrections Center on a $250,000 bond.

