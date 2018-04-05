Be The First To Know: Big Warm Up Ahead!

The First Alert 10-Day forecast FINALLY has a big warm up late next week. Temperatures will remain in the 40s through this weekend and into early next week. By next Wednesday, high pressure will shift overhead and to the east and finally allow much warmer weather to return.

So you are the first to know, tune up the lawn mowers now! By next weekend, the slowly greening grass now will sprout resulting in a chorus of lawn mowers across neighborhoods.

This overall "Ridge" in the jet steam is expected to continue into the following weekend. The warmer weather will likely come with windy weather and perhaps wet and stormy times ahead too. At this time, A First Alert Day has been issued for next Thursday for this potential of windy and wet weather. While we rejoice in the warmer weather (MudHens Home Opener!) we will have our eyes on an active weather pattern ahead too.

Stay tuned to the First Alert forecast for more updates!

~Meteorologist Chris Vickers