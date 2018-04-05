Dollarita deal returns to Applebees - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Dollarita deal returns to Applebees

(Source: Applebees)

(WTOL) - For those of you that enjoy Applebee's Dollarita, we have good news.

The deal is back! 

Throughout the month of April, you can enjoy the restaurant's margaritas for just $1.

The last drink deal like this that the restaurant offered was the $1 Long Island Iced Teas back in December.

