Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes in Ohio

Gusty winds will settle into the 5-15 mph range by midnight. It will be very cold overnight with low temperatures in the 20s.More >>
Gusty winds will settle into the 5-15 mph range by midnight. It will be very cold overnight with low temperatures in the 20s.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
The council looked at six key actions that impact the opioid crisis in addition to comprehensive data and prevention strategy evaluations.More >>
The council looked at six key actions that impact the opioid crisis in addition to comprehensive data and prevention strategy evaluations.More >>
A politics institute will conduct a series of interviews with Ohio's six major gubernatorial candidates which will be live-streamed.More >>
A politics institute will conduct a series of interviews with Ohio's six major gubernatorial candidates which will be live-streamed.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>