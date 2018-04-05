Jeffers Farm and Greenhouse expected to open on time following fire

Crews were on the scene of a fire in Grand Rapids, Ohio Thursday morning.

The fire occurred at Jeffers Farm and Greenhouse located on 11230 Jeffers Rd. in Providence Township around 2 a.m.

Jenna Jeffers, the owner's daughter, said someone across the highway from the farm saw the flames and called 911.

When crews arrived to the scene, the greenhouse was engulfed with flames.

No one was inside the buildings at the time the fire broke out, and crews say the fire did not reach the house.

The family says the cause of the fire was electrical and started inside the barn.

"This first thing I thought of when I got the call was, 'How much stuff did we lose?', but then you really don't have time to really think about it. You just have to get to work because you have other plants that are alive and we had to start wrapping up the rest of the greenhouses so they didn't get cold today and last night," Jenna Jeffers said.

The family has been in business for nearly 30 years, and says they are still expecting to open at their scheduled time, the last week of April.

The family is taking donations from the community to assist with buying supplies so they can be open and ready to go by the end of this month.

