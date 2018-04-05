Crews fight greenhouse, barn fire in Grand Rapids

Crews are on the scene of a fire in Grand Rapids, Ohio Thursday morning.

The fire is happening at Jeffers Farm and Greenhouse located on 11230 Jeffers Rd. in Providence Township.

Crews say a greenhouse and a barn caught fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews say the fire did not reach the house.

Crews from Waterville, Whitehouse, Monclova and the National Guard are assisting with fighting the fire.

The National Guard is helping to bring tanks of water to the scene as there are no hydrants in the area.

