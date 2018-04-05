BGSU introduces new women's head basketball coach

The Bowling Green State University Women’s Basketball program has a new head coach after Jennifer Roos was fired last month.



Robyn Fralick was introduced in a press conference at the Stroh Center on Wednesday.

She previously served as the head women’s basketball coach at Ashland University for the last three seasons, and compiled a 104-3 record there.

Her Ashland team won the National Championship two years ago and lost in the National Championship game this year.



"I love that they really care, and that there is a really passionate fan base and there is a team here that we're gonna build together,” said Fralick. “There's a tradition of excellence. The facilities are top notch. Having coached in Ohio the past ten years and all of my family being in Michigan, the location of it really fit us well, so we're excited.”

The players are equally as excited to have her.

“We were just really excited after looking at her records at Ashland,” says sophomore Andrea Cecil. “That’s just really exciting, having someone who knows how to win come in to this program.”

Director of Athletics Bob Moosbrugger said it wasn't just her record that impressed them.



“Even though she’s 104-3, she was selling us on her,” said Moosbrugger. “The way she talked about her team, the players, the way she approaches her program, that’s what sold us on her.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.