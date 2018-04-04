Mud Hens gear up for home opener

The snow and cold temperatures didn’t slow down the Mud Hens on Wednesday as they held their first team workout at Fifth Third Field.

Doug Mientkiewicz is in his first season as manager in Toledo, but it’s not his first time in the Glass City.

Mientkiewicz was born in Toledo and has fond memories of his time living in Point Place.

“A lot of walleye, I remember that,” says Mientkiewicz who loves to fish. “My dad used to run charters on weekends. I remember playing street hockey in Point Place. I have some fond memories. I look forward to catching my first walleye in a long time. I caught some in Minnesota, but to me, Lake Erie brings me back to my childhood.”

The team the Mud Hens will put on the field should be a good one. They’ve got veterans like catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia and top prospects like Christin Stewart.

“Offensively, we’ve got a lot of guys that can swing it,” says Mientkiewicz. “Hopefully, the big league team stays healthy this year and they can get rolling, but this is a great group of guys. They love coming to work, they care about playing, they’re professionals, and that makes it fun to coach guys like this.”

The Mud Hens will host the Pawtucket Red Sox at Fifth Third Field for Opening Day on April 12

