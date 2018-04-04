"Common Sense" gun debate held at UT

Gusty winds will settle into the 5-15 mph range by midnight. It will be very cold overnight with low temperatures in the 20s.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
The council looked at six key actions that impact the opioid crisis in addition to comprehensive data and prevention strategy evaluations.More >>
A politics institute will conduct a series of interviews with Ohio's six major gubernatorial candidates which will be live-streamed.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Despite tensions being high for some, Wednesday night's meeting was meant to be peaceful, and short of some disruptions, the educational quiet discussion remained reasonable.More >>
A team of ecologists at the University of Toledo is getting some funding to study flagship species of the Oak Openings region.More >>
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued statewide by the Clyde Police Department.More >>
The Ohio Civil Rights Commission (OCRC) released what is called a Letter of Determination detailing at least three times a noose was hung in the workplace at GM Powertrain along with several times racial slurs and comments were used and/or written on walls.More >>
Burtchin says he runs most of his beans off of selling contracts outlining how many of bustles he'll produce and at a certain price before the farming season starts.More >>
