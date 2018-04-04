One mother creates pay-it-forward campaign to combat lunch shaming

Finding someone to sit with you at lunch can be tough during school. But the newest struggle among some students is questioning whether what is on their plate is acceptable or not.More >>
Finding someone to sit with you at lunch can be tough during school. But the newest struggle among some students is questioning whether what is on their plate is acceptable or not.More >>
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, or LLS, is an organization that exists to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma and to improve the quality of life of patients and their families.More >>
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, or LLS, is an organization that exists to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma and to improve the quality of life of patients and their families.More >>
Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?More >>
Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?More >>
Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.
She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.More >>
Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.
She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.More >>
The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.More >>
The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
Gusty winds will settle into the 5-15 mph range by midnight. It will be very cold overnight with low temperatures in the 20s.More >>
Gusty winds will settle into the 5-15 mph range by midnight. It will be very cold overnight with low temperatures in the 20s.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
The state says emergency relief assistance may be available to low-income residents affected by flooding that began last month in parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Anyway, we bet you didn't know that April 6 is New Beer's Eve, according to Days of the Year. It might sound ridiculous and random, but there's actually some history behind this one.More >>
Anyway, we bet you didn't know that April 6 is New Beer's Eve, according to Days of the Year. It might sound ridiculous and random, but there's actually some history behind this one.More >>
Police say the Nitrous Oxide is valued at about $177,471.More >>
Police say the Nitrous Oxide is valued at about $177,471.More >>
The family is taking donations from the community to assist with buying supplies so they can be open and ready to go by the end of this month.More >>
The family is taking donations from the community to assist with buying supplies so they can be open and ready to go by the end of this month.More >>
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Henry County Wednesday night.More >>
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Henry County Wednesday night.More >>
The 13 and 14-year-old boys admitted to throwing a sandbag off the Indiana Avenue overpass onto I-75. That sandbag went through a car's windshield, hitting a 22-year-old.More >>
The 13 and 14-year-old boys admitted to throwing a sandbag off the Indiana Avenue overpass onto I-75. That sandbag went through a car's windshield, hitting a 22-year-old.More >>