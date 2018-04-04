Lunch shaming

Finding someone to sit with you at lunch can be tough during school. But the newest struggle among some students is questioning whether what is on their plate is acceptable or not.More >>
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, or LLS, is an organization that exists to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma and to improve the quality of life of patients and their families.More >>
Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?More >>
Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.
Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.
The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.More >>
Gusty winds will settle into the 5-15 mph range by midnight. It will be very cold overnight with low temperatures in the 20s.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
The council looked at six key actions that impact the opioid crisis in addition to comprehensive data and prevention strategy evaluations.More >>
A politics institute will conduct a series of interviews with Ohio's six major gubernatorial candidates which will be live-streamed.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued statewide by the Clyde Police Department.More >>
Burtchin says he runs most of his beans off of selling contracts outlining how many of bustles he'll produce and at a certain price before the farming season starts.More >>
Gusty winds will settle into the 5-15 mph range by midnight. It will be very cold overnight with low temperatures in the 20s.More >>
Fire crews say they believe the person from the boat tried to rescue the person in the kayak, but they don't know how the boat got there.More >>
Now, you can officially buy "Sposie" at the Bowling Green and Perrysburg locations. It's a booster pad that sits right inside a diaper, keeping parents from having to change the sheets every morning.More >>
