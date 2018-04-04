Cold Enough for April Snow!

It feels like winter this evening. You may have even seen a few snow

flurries blowing past. There is a chance of April snow Thursday night.

A wintry feel to temperatures will continue through the weekend.

The chance of snow Thursday night is most likely from 8:00 PM

through the early morning hours.

Thursday 6:00 PM: a chance of a rain/snow mix moves in from the southwest.

Thursday 8:00 PM: the chance approaches the Toledo metro area.

Thursday 10:00 PM: any snow that falls at this time should quickly melt

on sidewalks and roadways with surface temperatures above freezing.

Thursday: a little brighter weather will give way to cloudy sky by late afternoon.

Colder than normal weather should continue through the weekend.

There is a good chance highs will not reach 50 degrees until next week.

Robert Shiels WTOL