Cold Enough for April Snow!

It feels like winter this evening. You may have even seen a few snow
flurries blowing past. There is a chance of April snow Thursday night.
A wintry feel to temperatures will continue through the weekend.
The chance of snow Thursday night is most likely from 8:00 PM
through the early morning hours.
Thursday 6:00 PM: a chance of a rain/snow mix moves in from the southwest.
Thursday 8:00 PM: the chance approaches the Toledo metro area.
Thursday 10:00 PM: any snow that falls at this time should quickly melt
on sidewalks and roadways with surface temperatures above freezing.
Thursday: a little brighter weather will give way to cloudy sky by late afternoon.
Colder than normal weather should continue through the weekend.
There is a good chance highs will not reach 50 degrees until next week.
Robert Shiels WTOL
