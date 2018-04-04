April is National Distracted Driving Month

Get off your phone when you're behind the wheel. That's the warning from state troopers.

They are stepping up during National Distracted Driving Month to keep you safe.

On Wednesday, law enforcement officials from around the area came together to make sure people know the dangers of looking away from the road for just a split second.

Whether that's looking at your phone, taking a drink or changing the radio station.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral says something has to be done to stop this.

"I've been approached by people who say texting rises to the level of driving without thinking of the safety of others," Chief Kral said. "I would love to be in the courtroom listening to a defendant, try to convince a judge that driving a 2,000 pound missile going 55 miles per hour on a three lane road, without looking out a windshield is anything but."

94 percent of car crashes are due to human error of some sort.

