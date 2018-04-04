Findlay Brewing Co. expansion is right on track

The Findlay Brewing Company expansion is almost complete.

Crews been working for several months on expanding their brewhouse at their new location and their plans are right on track.

On Monday the tanks and brew system are set to be delivered. The company has not made any beer since operating at their previous location in December.

The new location, in downtown Findlay, will have an outdoor beer garden and a much larger taproom.

Co-Owner Aaron Osborne says the expansion has been a fun challenge for the business.

"Really exciting! Just The scale of it is impressive to us," Osborne described. "I mean, just looking around and being like, 'oh my gosh I cannot believe that we're doing this!'"

The Findlay Brewing Company hopes to eventually be open seven days-a-week.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.