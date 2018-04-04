Tower on the Maumee anticipating residents

A building that sat vacant for years is now one step closer to having residents.

We're learning that neighbors are moving in to the Tower on the Maumee apartments as soon as next month.

Rent ranges from $1,000 for a one bedroom to $2,600 for the most expensive two bedroom.

The top 10 floors in the building are reserved for these apartments.

Every unit is a little different, with views of Fifth Third Field and the Maumee River.

