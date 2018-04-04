Off The Radar - Episode 12: Start of Severe Weather Season

Episode 12 - We geek out as the start of the severe weather season in the Great Lakes started Tuesday. Why does severe weather strike where it does? And we look back at one of the biggest tornado outbreaks in US history that happened on this date in 1974.
