Police: Man steals $1,000 from convenience store in armed robbery

Toledo police are looking for a man who stole money from a convenience store in west Toledo Tuesday night.

The robbery occurred at the In & Out Mart on West Alexis Road around 9 p.m.

Police say a white male entered the store armed with a knife and demanded money from the store clerk.

The clerk told police she gave the man money of the register.

Police say the man then fled the scene toward the Marathon gas station at West Alexis and Douglas Road.

Police say the man got away with more than $1,000.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

