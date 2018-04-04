Police: Woman tied up as man robbed her apartment

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the woman was involved in a theft from a medical center on Woodley last Friday.

The man told police that he became upset with the child so he grabbed her by her face, shook her and threw her down on the couch several times.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police are looking for a man who tied up a woman while robbing her apartment on Tuesday.

The home invasion took place at Regina Manor apartments on North Erie Street around 9:15 a.m.

The woman told police she was coming back to her apartment when a male, who was hiding under the stairs to the second floor of the apartment building, grabbed her.

Police say the man pushed the woman into her apartment and tied her up before leading her around her apartment demanding money. The man then sat the woman down on the couch before continuing his search for cash.

Police say that while the man was looking for money, the woman got up off the couch and ran out of the apartment.

Police say the man followed the woman, pushed her down and then fled the scene toward Manhattan Boulevard. Police found a bag the man used for a mask as well as his clothing along Manhattan.

The man is described as standing at five feet ten inches and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a tan jacket, blue sweatpants, Timberland boots, pink gloves and a plastic bag with eye holes cut out as a mask at the time of the robbery.

Police say they recovered the jacket, pants and the bag.

Anyone with information into this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

