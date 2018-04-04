Jury deliberations begin in The People vs. James Worley trial

The jury has begun deliberating the sentence of James Worley on Wednesday.

Worley's fate is now in the hands of the 12 men and women seated on the jury.

The jury needs to determine if Worley should receive a death sentence or life in prison for kidnapping and murdering Sierah Joughin.

The jury began deliberating around 11 a.m.

Before they were handed the case, they heard closing statements from both the defense and prosecution.

Prosecutor Scott Haselman made the case for the death penalty.

"He chose to attack Sierah on County Road 6, he chose to transport her to his barn, kidnap her. He chose to dress her up in pornographic clothing, he chose to hog-tie her like he saw in his videos. He chose all of those things," said Haselman.

The jury needs to determine if James Worley murdered Sierah Joughin in order to escape punishment or cover up a crime. If the jury feels that happened, they can deliver a sentence of death.

Though the death penalty is the ultimate punishment in this case, the defense presented a case for a sentence of life in prison without chance of parole. The defense said a life sentence would cause Worley to think about what he did every day for the rest of his life until he dies in prison.

They jury has to agree on a sentence they feel is fit for the crime Worley committed. Despite what consensus they come to, the judge will ultimately hand down Worley's sentence.

