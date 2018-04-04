Groundbreaking begins on new Perrysburg fire station

The process is beginning on the construction of the new fire station in Perrysburg.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday to mark the start of construction on the 22,000 square foot building.

The fire station will be located at 26082 Ft. Meigs Road.

The fire department says they have waited for this day for years.

They say this second station will be a great addition as it will increase response times. Their other station is located on Indiana Avenue.

"We did a study, and we felt that the community is growing further south. That's where all the land and all the property is kind of growing, all the developments are growing. So we felt that it would be appropriate to have a building here so that we can respond a lot quicker to the citizens that are moving in, and are already here," said Perrysburg Fire chief Rudy Ruiz.

Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin, Fire Chief Ruiz and city council members, along with the construction manager and architect were on hand for the groundbreaking.

Construction is expected to be completed early next year.

The project is expected to cost about $10 million.

