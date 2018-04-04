Donate blood at annual Mayor D. Michael Collins Blood Drive

Celebrate one life while saving others at the annual Mayor D. Michael Collins Blood Drive on Wednesday.

The blood drive honors the memory of Mayor Collins, who died three years ago on February 6, 2015.

Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz plans to donate blood, and city employees are also encouraged to make a donation at the drive.

City employees represented by American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 7 will be given time during the work day to donate blood if doing so does not impact daily operations.

The blood drive is being held at the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association union hall, located on 1947 Franklin Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donors can register at the American Red Cross's website.

