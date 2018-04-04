Copy-Sports Minute: Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James scored 27 points and Jose Calderon 19, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 112-106 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. It was Cleveland's second win in the past two weeks over the Eastern Conference's top team. Kevin Love added 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavs, who are 9-1 since March 17. DeMar DeRozan scored 19 to lead the Raptors.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban isn't scrapping a program that drew a complaint from LeBron James. The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar says the Crimson Tide's "Shop Talk" trailer uses "ideas, concepts and format" from a program on the digital media platform James co-founded. Saban says, "We're going to continue to do it." James isn't backing down, saying "the lawyers will figure it out."

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Shohei Ohtani hit his first major league home run in his first Angel Stadium at-bat to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Cleveland Indians 13-2. Ohtani capped a six-run first inning by lifting a ball out to center on a 2-2 count against Josh Tomlin. The two-way Japanese star is the first player to win as a starting pitcher, then start and homer as a non-pitcher in his next game in the same season since Babe Ruth in 1921, according to Fox Sports West.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Pierre Luc-Dubois scored in overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 and keep their playoff plans on track. Artemi Panarin tied it for Columbus when he put back his own rebound late in the third period. That set the stage for Dubois' shot from the slot 2:55 into the extra period.

CINCINNATI (AP) - Stormy weather prompted Cincinnati to postpone its game against the Chicago Cubs, the second time during their opening homestand that the Reds had to call off a game because of bad weather. The game wasn't immediately rescheduled.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) - Bowling Green has hired Robyn Fralick to coach its women's basketball team. The university announced the hiring of Fralick to replace the fired Jennifer Roos after the Falcons finished 11-19 with a 3-15 mark in the Mid-American Conference.

