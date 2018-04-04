Mud Hens Home Opener: Warm Up Just In Time!

April has kicked off with quite a brisk feel. Highs will stay well below average for the next several days, but a warm up is set to arrive just in time for the Mud Hens Home Opener!









Cooler temperatures will last the next several days, clear through the weekend and into the start of early next week.







The Mud Hens Home Opener will have our next best shot at warmer temperatures. Highs will touch the low 60s with rain possible.







We'll continue to keep a close eye of the Home Opener forecast, for the latest updates:





