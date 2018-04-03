DeWine spends Tuesday night in Lucas County for GOP dinner

One of the front-runners to be our next Governor here in Ohio made a stop in our area Tuesday night. Attorney General Mike DeWine acting as the keynote speaker at the Lucas County Republican Party Lincoln Day dinner.

The Lincoln Day Dinner is an annual fundraising event sponsored by the county's republican party.

Past speakers include Ohio Governor John Kasich, New York Times Bestselling Author J.D. Vance, U.S. Senator Rob Portman, Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor, Political Advisor Karl Rove, former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain and Texas Governor Rick Perry.

WTOL 11 had an opportunity to ask DeWine about his vision for Ohio, Medicaid and any possible debates.

"These are opportunities for people in the public to, you know, look at what my vision of the state of Ohio is and where we think we need to go, and look at my opponents as well," DeWine said.

Despite the nasty weather Tuesday night, it was a sold out and packed house at Parkway Place full of key members of the party. The event was complete with a live and silent auction as well as meet and greets for added networking.

"We have some of the U.S. Senate candidates, congressional candidates, as well as the county candidates for auditor, treasurer, Senate, State Representative and all of them will get a chance to speak for two minutes each, so you get to see who you're voting for live, up close, and personal, instead of a commercial where you're not getting the real person," Jon Stainbrook, Chairman of the Lucas County Republican Party said.

This is as close to a debate as candidates will get before next month's primary election.

DeWine has served as an Ohio State Senator, as a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, as Ohio Lieutenant Governor and as a U.S. Senator. In each of the offices he has held, DeWine has focused particular attention on efforts involving family health issues.

A change in Medicaid policies is shaping up to be one of the hot topics in the race for the next governor of Ohio.

"Medicaid, at the level we have it today, as far as increase every year is just not sustainable," DeWine said. "We can't continue to do it at that level at the federal government, nor can we afford to do that at the state level. What I hope happens is, and what we're going to do when I'm governor, is we're going to ask the Trump administration to give us some waivers, and we're going to design our own program.”

