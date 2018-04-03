Lake Local Schools, project:change

After threats of violence, more students making trips to the office and poor behavior from students, Lake Local Schools district leaders decided it was time to make a change.

They're calling it, project:change.

The campaign was kicked off Tuesday at assembly's for students in the district.

"Shouldn't we lead by example? Shouldn't our students see that in us? We asked our teachers and staff to think about a student that motivates and inspires them as a teacher," was part of a video that was played to the students.

"With everything happening in the national news, we want to start now, and we want to go forward knowing that we are going to make a difference," Lisa Feather, the Director of Communications for the district, said.

While making the video, teachers chose students they believe are making a change through their acts of kindness.

One of those students highlighted for making a difference in their video is Yasmine Dwyer.

"After everything you've been through in your life, you come everyday with a positive attitude and a wonderful work ethic," teacher Amy Self said to Dwyer in the video shown at the assembly.

"She's not an athlete, she's not in the top 10 of her class, but I think she's an essential person in our community here and I think it is important for people to see that," Self, Yasmine's Social Studies teacher, said.

Dwyer says she believes everyone can make an impact by just being kind.

"Just understand that not everybody is perfect and there are struggles in other people's lives that you don't know about," Dwyer said.

School leaders echo Dwyer, saying it doesn't take much, but a change needs to happen.

"We're not blind to the fact that, like other schools, we have kids that have mental health issues, we are trying to look at all of the comprehensive ways we can address those needs," Superintendent Jim Witt said.

District leaders are having spirit days the rest of the week and hope this continues making an impact the rest of the school year.

