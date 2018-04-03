Perrysburg tax over collection: School response

The council looked at six key actions that impact the opioid crisis in addition to comprehensive data and prevention strategy evaluations.More >>
A FIRST ALERT DAY for late afternoon/early evening thunderstorms with a few isolated, strong or severe storms possible. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts and small hail, however an isolated weak tornado is a low possibility.More >>
A politics institute will conduct a series of interviews with Ohio's six major gubernatorial candidates which will be live-streamed.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
Tax holidays will take place during the first weekend in August and mean clothing items under $75 and school supplies under $20 won't be subject to state sales tax.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
South County Water uses the City of Toledo as its back up. Last week the county realized that in the 2011 agreement with the City of Toledo there was no emergency backup provision with the city.More >>
WTOL 11 just got word from the Auditor's Office that a plan is in the works to credit the money on July tax billings. However, we won't know for sure if the state will approve the move until the end of the week.More >>
The Student Startup Program is offering Fostoria students from sixth to 12th grade a chance to receive $200 to start or expand a low risk summer money making venture.More >>
To help give back to the communities where the turbines are built, with each turbine, One Energy offers a $5,000 a year scholarship to a local student studying in a two or four year STEM degree program called the One Energy Megawatt Scholarship Program.More >>
Training to be a firefighter is no easy task. These trainees hit the ground running, starting off with EMT class for 10 weeks followed by 14 weeks of fire training.More >>
