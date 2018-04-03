UTMC, Life Connection of Ohio honor organ donors Tuesday

All you need to do is say "yes" when you get your driver's license and you can "Donate Life."

The University of Toledo Medical Center and Life Connection of Ohio honored those who have donated life this Tuesday morning. The Donate Life flag was raised and will fly throughout the month of April to raise awareness about the need for organ and tissue donors.

"You can save somebody else's life by donating your kidneys or your liver or heart, or any of that," Kristin Calkins, Trauma Director for UTMC said. "Unfortunately, with that, obviously becomes tragic for one family, but a great thing for another family."

"I was scared going into the room at first, but then I thought about everything and I knew the doctors and the nurses were there to help me out," organ recipient Devarone Jackson said. "So, they were talking to me the whole time and bringing my spirits down and keeping them together, and letting me know that's it's going to be okay."

More than 116,000 people are waiting for life-saving organ transplants in the United States, including 3,000 Ohioans.

Those waiting would more than fill the Ohio State University's football stadium.

