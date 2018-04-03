Fighting local infant mortality in Lucas County

For every 1,000 children born in the Toledo-Lucas County area, more than 16 black babies won't make it to their first birthday.

Local community advocacy groups met Tuesday to talk about solutions and address the racial disparity in the infant mortality rate in our area.

For white babies, caregivers say for every 1,000 children born in our area, one won't make it to their first birthday; A gap that must change.

A nurse with Care Source says it truly takes a village to raise a child.

"There was a lot of discussion about involving the fathers, also involving the faith based communities, getting them involved," Jennifer Robinson, Manager of Case Management at Care Source. "Talking about specific zip codes that might have bigger concerns, food deserts when food is not available in certain neighborhoods. Any racial discrimination that the mother might suffer would cause stress as well."

Advocates say premature birth is the number one cause of infant mortality. The second, unsafe sleep habits, such as having things in the crib and not putting a baby to bed on their back.

