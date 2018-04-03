Jurors learn more about James Worley ahead of sentencing decision

The members of the jury are learning more about the man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Sierah Joughin.

This is part of the sentencing phase in the case of The People vs. James Worley.

The jury has to decide which punishment they feel Worley should receive after killing Sierah. One of the punishments is the death penalty.

On Tuesday Worley's attorneys are calling witnesses to give the jurors a look into their client's past, dating back to his childhood.

The jury spent most of the morning listening to a taped interview with James Worley's sister, who now lives in Los Angeles. She describes her brother as mild-mannered, who had a typical childhood despite their father being abusive towards their mother.

She said she was in absolute shock when she found out her brother was arrested for murder.

The court also heard Worley described as an "oddball" and "weirdo" most of his life, who had several failed businesses as an adult.

Worley's attorney Mark Berling says given Worley's age, there's no sense in sentencing him to the death penalty.

"Mercy, I believe, is what we're asking. He's 59 years old. There would be no point really in issuing the death penalty based on the life of appeals these days. I don't think he would ever live to see the death penalty imposed. That being said, I would ask for life imprisonment without the possibility of parole and allow him to die in prison," Berling said.

Sierah's mother also posted on the Justice For Sierah Facebook page before court got underway Tuesday.

She said she would be fine with Worley getting life in prison without parole, as justice has been served. She also thanked the jury and acknowledged how difficult their job has been.

Court will resume at 1 p.m.

