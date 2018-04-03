Jurors learn more about James Worley ahead of sentencing decision

A FIRST ALERT DAY for late afternoon/early evening thunderstorms with a few isolated, strong or severe storms possible. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts and small hail, however an isolated weak tornado is a low possibility.More >>
A FIRST ALERT DAY for late afternoon/early evening thunderstorms with a few isolated, strong or severe storms possible. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts and small hail, however an isolated weak tornado is a low possibility.More >>
A politics institute will conduct a series of interviews with Ohio's six major gubernatorial candidates which will be live-streamed.More >>
A politics institute will conduct a series of interviews with Ohio's six major gubernatorial candidates which will be live-streamed.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
Tax holidays will take place during the first weekend in August and mean clothing items under $75 and school supplies under $20 won't be subject to state sales tax.More >>
Tax holidays will take place during the first weekend in August and mean clothing items under $75 and school supplies under $20 won't be subject to state sales tax.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Worley's attorneys are calling witnesses to give the jurors a look into their client's past, dating back to his childhood.More >>
Worley's attorneys are calling witnesses to give the jurors a look into their client's past, dating back to his childhood.More >>
A FIRST ALERT DAY for late afternoon/early evening thunderstorms with a few isolated, strong or severe storms possible. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts and small hail, however an isolated weak tornado is a low possibility.More >>
A FIRST ALERT DAY for late afternoon/early evening thunderstorms with a few isolated, strong or severe storms possible. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts and small hail, however an isolated weak tornado is a low possibility.More >>
About every three minutes, one person in the United States is diagnosed with some type of blood cancer. And about every nine minutes, someone in the US will die from a blood cancer. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is looking to change those numbers.More >>
About every three minutes, one person in the United States is diagnosed with some type of blood cancer. And about every nine minutes, someone in the US will die from a blood cancer. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is looking to change those numbers.More >>
A hit and run into a fire hydrant flooded a Point Place street Tuesday morning.More >>
A hit and run into a fire hydrant flooded a Point Place street Tuesday morning.More >>
Beer company Stella Artois is recalling of its beer after saying some packages may contain glass particles.More >>
Beer company Stella Artois is recalling of its beer after saying some packages may contain glass particles.More >>