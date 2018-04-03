WTOL partners with LLS to raise money for blood cancer research with phone bank

About every three minutes, one person in the United States is diagnosed with some type of blood cancer. And about every nine minutes, someone in the US will die from a blood cancer.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is looking to change those numbers.

The mission of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, or LLS, is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life for patients and families affected by these diseases.

As there are no means of preventing or early screening for most blood cancers, LLS is focused on finding the cures the different types of blood cancers.

But funding for research is expensive, and they can't do it alone.

That's why WTOL is partnering with this amazing organization to help raise money for cancer research and care for local patients families right here in our area, like Noah and his family.

WTOL is hosting a phone bank on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All proceeds collected during that time will go to LLS and their live-saving research.

Anyone interested in donating to this great cause can call 419-725-1600 and make a donation in the two-hour window of the phone bank.

You can also always make a donation on the LLS website.

