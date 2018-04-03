THANK YOU: More than $3,000 raised for LLS from WTOL Champions of Hope phone bank donations

About every three minutes, one person in the United States is diagnosed with some type of blood cancer. And about every nine minutes, someone in the US will die from a blood cancer.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is looking to change those numbers.

The mission of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, or LLS, is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life for patients and families affected by these diseases.

Blood cancers account for 40-percent of all childhood cancer diagnoses.

As there are no means of preventing or early screening for most blood cancers, LLS is focused on finding the cures the different types of blood cancers.

But funding for research is expensive, and they can't do it alone.

That's why WTOL partnered with this amazing organization with a phone bank to help raise money for cancer research and care for local patients families right here in our area, like Noah and his family.

LLS serves 31 counties in our area, and your generous donations during Thursday night's phone bank will help them continue their life-saving work.

With your help, we raised more than $3,100 electronically, with other donations still coming in.

We thank you so much for supporting this amazing cause!

If you didn't get a chance to make a donation during the phone bank but are still interested in doing so, check out Malena Caruso's LLS campaign page.

You can also always make a donation on the LLS website.

