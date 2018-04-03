ProMedica announces Summer Concert Series lineup - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ProMedica announces Summer Concert Series lineup

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Warm weather must be getting closer, because ProMedica has released the schedule for this year's Summer Concert Series in Promenade Park!

Artists who will travel to the Glass City for the 2018 series include Eli Young Band, O.A.R with Matt Nathanson and KC and The Sunshine Band.

The first concert will kick off on June 2 with Grammy Award-winning singer Gladys Knight. 

There will be concerts played at Promenade Park through September and will be a mix of local and national musicians playing a variety of different musical genres. 

In addition to Gladys Knight, other performers include:

  • Eli Young Band - June 15
  • George Thorogood - June 29
  • Gin Blossoms - July 13
  • 90's hip-hop and R&B artists SWV, Kwame, Special Ed, Monie Love, Chubb Rock and Dana Dane - July 27
  • KC and The Sunshine Band - August 10
  • O.A.R with Matt Nathanson - August 24
  • Easton Corbin - September 21

Events will vary from free shows to $10 a ticket.

Anyone interested in any of these great concerts can get tickets at the Huntington Center Box Office or online at Ticketmaster and the Promenade Concerts website.

Tickets go on sale April 6 at 10 a.m. 

