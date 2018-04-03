Gladys Knight packs 'em in at Promenade Park

It was just like an old-school Party in the Park in downtown Toledo on Saturday night.

People packed Promenade Park to watch legendary singer Gladys Knight.

Food trucks with long lines parked on Summit Street for the event.

This was the first event in ProMedica’s Summer Concert Series at the newly renovated park.

There will be concerts played at Promenade Park through September and will be a mix of local and national musicians playing a variety of different musical genres.

In addition to Gladys Knight, other performers include:

Eli Young Band - June 15

George Thorogood - June 29

Gin Blossoms - July 13

90's hip-hop and R&B artists SWV, Kwame, Special Ed, Monie Love, Chubb Rock and Dana Dane - July 27

KC and The Sunshine Band - August 10

O.A.R with Matt Nathanson - August 24

Easton Corbin - September 21

Events will vary from free shows to $10 a ticket.

Anyone interested in any of these great concerts can get tickets at the Huntington Center Box Office or online at Ticketmaster and the Promenade Concerts website.

Tickets go on sale April 6 at 10 a.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.