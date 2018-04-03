Stella Artois recalling beer for potential contamination of glass particles

(WTOL) - Beer company Stella Artois is recalling some of its beer after saying some packages may contain glass particles.

The safety of our consumers is our first priority. As a result of a glass packaging flaw from one of our 3rd party suppliers, we are issuing a voluntary recall. See if any of your recent purchases may have been affected by visiting: https://t.co/b5bDIv9IqK — Stella Artois (@StellaArtois) April 2, 2018

Stella Artois says these possibly affected bottles are less than one percent of the glass bottles in North America and that the recall doesn't affect any cans, draft or bottles of any other production codes, according to WIVB.

The beer that is affected are six-packs, 12-packs,18-packs, 24-packs and individual Stella Artois bottles of 'Best of Belgium' in the United States and Canada.

See the affected product codes below:

The recall also affects six and 12-packs of Stella Artois Legere in the United States, WIVB reports.

See the affected product codes below:

Anyone who is in possession of the recalled beer should not consume it.

