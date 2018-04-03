Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

(WTOL) - If you want to use your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards before the April 21 deadline, you'd have to go to the stores as their websites will no longer allow you to order anything off of them.

However, there is also another option available for you to get some of your money's worth from your gift cards without having to worry about a deadline.

According to Today, Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy the gift cards at a discounted price, so customers will not receive the full amount they have left on their card. Today also reports that this exchange program will only accept gift cards with $20 or more on them, and does not extend the offer to Toys R Us or Babies R Us merchandise credits.

If you're interested in exchanging your gift cards, you'd better do it fast: The offer ends on April 5 at 11:59 p.m.

Head over to Bed Bath & Beyond's card exchange website to get started.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.