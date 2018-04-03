Hit-skip into fire hydrant floods street - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hit-skip into fire hydrant floods street

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A hit and run into a fire hydrant flooded a Point Place street Tuesday morning. 

The crash occurred at 108th and 287th Street around 4 a.m. 

Police say someone crashed their vehicle into the fire hydrant and fled the scene.

Police found the pickup truck down the street.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly