City hosts meetings on residential road fixes

The City of Toledo is holding public meetings on the 2018 street repaving program in each of the six Toledo City Council districts.

The Toledo City Council voted March 27 for the Kapszukiewicz administration plan to spend $8.75 million rebuilding and repaving just residential streets throughout the city this year. This is a sharp increase in spending for residential street repaving over recent years.

In the past, sometimes budgets included no money at all for neighborhood roads.

Monday's meeting was an informational session for city residents, but also a conversation so that the city had the opportunity to speak directly with residents like you.

Doug Stephens is looking forward to hearing what Toledoans have to say across town.

"An awareness of what's going to happen this year. Where the dollars are being spent," Stephens explained the purpose of the meetings. "An awareness of how we operate, and give the citizens some ability to give us direct feedback on things we've done in the past, things they'd like to see in the future and what we're doing this year."

City government is promising improvements on or near your troubled street sometime this summer.

One of the major topics Monday night focused on concrete streets. Rather than patching the concrete, it will be ripped up and resealed with easier to maintain asphalt.

Paul Brand joked that where he lives on Southlawn Drive, people go fishing and catch walleye in the potholes on his concrete street. Despite not being happy with how the road looks right now, saying it could win the prize for the worst street in the city, coming out of this meeting he is optimistic.

"City people answered all the questions," Brand said. "They were informative. They had the maps that they gave out and the explanation of the different resurfacing, restoring and reclaiming. Different levels of street repair, and they're going to fix our street."

District 2 Representative and City Council President Matt Cherry was optimistic about Monday's meeting.

"Not saying we didn't have our complaints and things we needed to address, but there were quite a few citizens thanking us here tonight," Cherry said Monday about the good turnout.

Overall, residents seemed pleased to hear that the city is taking action.

If you have a concern in your neighborhood, the city encourages you to call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020. Or if you weren't able to make it out to Monday's meeting but want to try and attend another one of these meetings, the upcoming meetings are as follows:

District 6, Thursday, April 5, 2018, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friendship Park Community Center, 2930 131st St., Toledo, Ohio

District 1, Thursday, April 12, 2018, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1430 W. Bancroft St., Toledo, Ohio

District 4, Monday, April 16, 2018, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Toledo Police Patrolman's Association, 1947 Franklin Ave., Toledo, Ohio

District 5, Monday, April 23, 2018, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Washington Branch Library, 5560 Harvest Lane, Toledo, Ohio

District 3, Thursday, April 26, 2018, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., East Toledo Family Center, 1020 Varland Ave., Toledo, Ohio

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.