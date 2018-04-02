FIRST ALERT: Chance of Storms Tuesday

FIRST ALERT: Tuesday. A chance of thunderstorms will develop

after 4:00 PM with a slight risk of severe weather. Be sure to review

your severe weather safety plan and follow the FIRST ALERT Team

through the afternoon on WTOL and the weather app.

There is a risk of severe weather late Tuesday afternoon. Any thunderstorms

may contain heavy downpours, lightning and potentially damaging wind gusts.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

After such a long stretch of chilly weather this spring, a quick afternoon

warm up may catch you by surprise. This warm up is what will lead to a

chance of thunderstorms from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Any thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening will move rapidly

across the area from west to east.

By Wednesday morning colder air will move back in. It will be very windy

first thing in the morning with wind chills in the 20s, a wintry feeling.

Robert Shiels WTOL