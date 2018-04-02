FIRST ALERT: Chance of Storms Tuesday

FIRST ALERT: Tuesday. A chance of thunderstorms will develop
after 4:00 PM with a slight risk of severe weather. Be sure to review
your severe weather safety plan and follow the FIRST ALERT Team
through the afternoon on WTOL and the weather app.
There is a risk of severe weather late Tuesday afternoon. Any thunderstorms
may contain heavy downpours, lightning and potentially damaging wind gusts.
An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
After such a long stretch of chilly weather this spring, a quick afternoon
warm up may catch you by surprise. This warm up is what will lead to a
chance of thunderstorms from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
Any thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening will move rapidly
across the area from west to east.
By Wednesday morning colder air will move back in. It will be very windy
first thing in the morning with wind chills in the 20s, a wintry feeling.
Robert Shiels WTOL
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.