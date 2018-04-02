Crews moving forward with new west Toledo Kroger

The demolition of the Sisters of Notre Dame property in west Toledo, is moving forward to make way for a new Kroger that would replace one on Monroe Street.

The Sisters of Notre Dame say it's a bittersweet process.

The Toledo Plan Commission voted that proposal down earlier last year by a vote of four to one.But city council ended up approving plans to move forward with it.

This new Kroger in west Toledo could utilize more than 18 acres of the Sisters of Notre Dame property.The sisters have already moved out of their old building, which they sold to Kroger last spring.

They're now living at a new center in Whitehouse.

So far at the demolition site, all that can be seen is debris and trash on the ground which is a sign that crews are working. There is also a sign at the entrance saying demolition is in process.

WTOL 11 reached out to Kroger for a statement.

"Demolition and abatement continue at the site. The construction time line continues to evolve."

Sisters of Notre Dame Toledo province bought the property in 1924. They said they have not had contact with Kroger since they sold the property last spring.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.